PARADIP: Civil Judge (senior division) of Kujang on Saturday directed the owner-cum-manager of St Vincent and Grenadines flag-based MV Theometor and authorities of Paradeep Phosphate Ltd (PPL) to remove the vessel from its present location in fertilizer berth to anchorage area of the port. Thereafter, the court’s status quo order will continue as before, the Judge ruled. Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Suresh Chandra Das said the authorised representative of the manager appeared before the court and stated that in view of the status quo order, MV Theometor is sitting idle in fertilizer berth of the port though unloading of cargo from the vessel was completed on last Tuesday.

Due to the order, the vessel manager has to pay exorbitant charges to the port authorities. Moreover, the idle vessel was also affecting traffic in the port which, thereby raising concern for PPL. To mitigate the loss, the manager prayed to the court to allow the vessel to shift to the port anchorage and also gave an undertaking that MV Theometor will remain within the territorial waters of India.

Both Singapore-based Valency International Trading Pvt Ltd (VIT), the petitioner, and PPL also gave consent for shifting of the vessel. However, the status quo order remains unchanged except the positioning of the vessel. MV Theometor carrying 51,350 tonne of rock phosphate of PPL had docked in Paradip Port on Monday last week. After unloading its cargo, the vessel was scheduled to set sail on Thursday.

The manager of MV Theometor and also Latona Maritime Co, Piraeus, Greece had procured different products including fertilizer from VIT which is a premier global commodity trading house having wide network in various continents. As the manager had allegedly misappropriated crores of rupees in business transaction with VIT, the latter was on the lookout for the ship. Acting on a tip off that MV Theometor had docked in Paradip Port, VIT filed a writ petition against Latona Maritime Co and MV Theometor in the court on April 16.