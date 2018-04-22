BHUBANESWAR: Former Director General (News) of All India Radio and Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity (DAVP) Giridhari Mohanty has been appointed BJD’s national spokesperson and national media coordinator, said State secretary of the party Bijay Nayak said. Mohanty’s appointment was announced hours after he joined the ruling party in the presence of the party supremo Naveen Patnaik at Navin Nivas here. Mohanty’s appointment as national spokesperson is aimed at enhancing the party’s media reach at national level, party sources said. Mohanty had served as the spokesperson of the Central Bureau of Investigation from 2002 to 2008. He had also served as the Registrar of Newspapers of India from 2008 to 2010 and DG of advertising and visual publicity from 2013 to 2014 and member, media advisory committee of National Human Rights Commission during 2010-12.