ROURKELA : Rourkela railway station under the jurisdiction of South Eastern Railway (SER) finally got its long due escalator facility with Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram on Friday evening inaugurating the facility at a function held at the station.SER sources said the escalator connects Platform 1 with Platform 2 and 3, adding that work on installation of a lift at Platform 1 is underway.

Additionally, the Minister also dedicated to the people 40 four-seated steel chairs with total sitting capacity of 160 installed at Rourkela station and similar sets of chairs with sitting capacity of 64 at Rajgangpur town. The steel chairs were funded from the MPLAD fund of the Minister. Also present were SER Area Manager Narendra Kumar, Odisha unit BJP Secretary Dhiren Senapati and Panposh unit BJP president J B Behera.

Earlier on the day, Jual had distributed LPG cylinders to 300 poor women beneficairies under Ujjala scheme at separate functions organised in Tangarpali block and Rourkela city by the oil marketing companies. Addressing the functions of oil marketing companies, Jual said in record time, the BJPled NDA Government supplied 3.65 crore LPG connections to needy and poor beneficiaries, adding that the target is to cover 8 crore families by 2020. Jual also attended a couple of inauguration and foundation stone laying programmes at Rourkela and interacted with the trainees at the PM Skill Development Centre at Chhend Colony of Rourkela.