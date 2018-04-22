PHULBANI: In a bid to provide emergency health services in remote areas, bike ambulance service was introduced in Kandhamal district on Saturday. Inaugurating the service, Collector Brunda D said the bike ambulance will cover remote areas and ferry patients to the nearest hospital or health centre. On the occasion, three two-wheeler ambulances were dedicated to the people living in remotest and inaccessible parts of the district. In the first phase, the three bike ambulances will provide service to people of Phringia, Daringbadi and Balliguda blocks.

The services will be extended to nine other blocks in a phased manner, the Collector said. The ambulance service will help increase the ratio of institutional child delivery while people living in inaccessible areas will also get timely treatment in Government hospitals. Besides, the quick response ambulance will reduce infant and maternal mortality rate in the district, the Collector added.