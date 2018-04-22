ROURKELA: A two-day programme to mark the Research Scholar’s Week (RSW)-2018 kicked off at National Institute of Technology -Rourkela (NIT-R) here on Saturday. The programme aims at encouraging the PhD scholars of the host institute for quality research output. Besides, it also aims to disseminate research outputs through a common platform and felicitate best research scholars.

Nearly 900 PhD scholars are enrolled in NIT-R. Works of 175 PhD students have been scrutinised for presentation and their papers would be evaluated for awarding best three research topics. Director of IIT-Bhilai Prof Rajat Moona graced the inaugural function as the chief guest. Prof Moona delivered the guest lecture on the theme ‘The impact of Computing on the development of research in Engineering and Technology’. Among others, NIT-R Director Prof B C Ray, Dean (Academic) and Prof K K Mahapatra were present.