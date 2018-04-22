CUTTACK: A six-year-old girl belonging to a minority community was rescued in a critical condition from school premises in Jagannathpur village of Fogala gram panchayat under Salepur police limits on Saturday night. The girl, a Class 1 student had gone to buy biscuits from a shop around 7.30 pm and then went missing. A few hours later, she was found unconscious with multiple head injuries by the locals. On further search, her biscuit and chocolates were found on the verandah of the school. Liquor bottle and plastic glass were also found near the spot, said her father.

“We suspect that our daughter was kidnapped and sexually assaulted by miscreants who abandoned her after crushing her head with a stone, mistaking her to be dead,” he said. The girl was rushed to a local hospital and later admitted to Salepur Community Health Centre before being shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack. Doctors were yet to ascertain if she was sexually assaulted. “The girl had lost blood following the head injury.

The wounds were so serious that I had no time to examine if she was sexually assaulted except referring her to SCBMCH after providing primary treatment to save her life,” said Dr SN Mishra. Though no FIR has been registered till reports last came in, senior police officials rushed to the village and started looking into the incident besides keeping a tab on law and order situation.