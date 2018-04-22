BARGARH: Former three-time MLA of Sambalpur and senior BJP leader Jayanarayan Mishra, who had been lodged in Sohela sub-jail since March 15 on murder charges during Bijepur bypoll violence on February 22, was shifted to VIMSAR at Burla on Saturday amid tight security. Mishra apparently felt unwell. According to sources, Mishra complained of ill health two days back and was being treated by the jail doctor.

However, he was shifted to VIMSAR when his health showed no signs of improvement. Mishra is known to be suffering from diabetes and hypertension. Subsequently, jail authorities moved the court to seek permission for transferring him to VIMSAR. Attack on the brother of Minister of State for Labour Sushant Singh ahead of the by-poll in Bejepur sparked off acrimonious exchanges between the leaders of the two political parties.