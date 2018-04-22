SAMBALPUR: After wreaking havoc in farm fields last year, pest attack is back to haunt farmers of Sambalpur. Standing crop over about 600 acres of land, which is in the dough grain stage, has been infested with Brown Plant Hopper (BPH). Reports of BPH attack during the rabi season have been received from Maneswar, Dhankauda and Jujumura blocks of the district.

ources said while the pest has infested standing crop over 398 hectare (ha) of land in Dhankauda, it has spread its tentacles over 121 ha in Maneswar and 140 ha in Jujumura. Official report stated that the pest has affected standing paddy crop in 94 villages in 27 gram panchayats of the three blocks. Deputy Director of Agriculture Khagendranath Jena said the pest attack in the district is below economic threshold limit (ETL) now and can be controlled. Efforts are already underway to create awareness among farmers on ways to control pest attack besides spraying insecticide, he said.

jena further informed that five teams have been formed which are moving in villages to distribute leaflets and educate farmers about the pest and methods to control it. There was sufficient stock of pesticide required to control BPH in every block headquarters and farmers are being provided the same at subsidised rates, he added. Attributing the BPH attack to rising temperature and humidity, District Agriculture Officer Rabi Narayan Naik claimed that at the present stage, the pest does not pose any threat to crops.

On the other hand, farmers alleged that they are yet to be apprised about methods and ways to tackle the pest attack. Refuting the claims of the district officials, they said no pest control team has reached them yet. Moreover, they are yet to be provided with the required pesticide, the farmers added. Notably, panic had gripped farmers after pest attack caused large-scale damage to crops in the last kharif season. The crop loss had led to a series of suicides by farmers.

Pest attack reported in 9 districts last year

Vast tracts of croplands in western Odisha were found to have been enveloped by a massive pest attack last year. A 52-year-old farmer Brunda Sahu from Bargarh district had committed suicide after setting

his crops on fire after pest attack. The pest attacks started during September-end. A whopping 1.78 lakh hectare land in nine districts were damaged by pest attack last year.