BHUBANESWAR: Newly appointed president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik, Odisha in-charge of All India Congress Committee (AICC) and former Union Minister Jitendra Singh along with the new Congress team were given a rousing welcome by party workers and leaders on their arrival in the city on Saturday. Many senior leaders of the party, including Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Narasingh Mishra and Congress Chief Whip in the Assembly Tara Prasad Bahinipati, were present at Bhubaneswar airport to welcome Niranjan and team.

For the first time in years, the Congress camp seemed so much enthusiastic with the party workers taking Niranjan and other members of the new team to the Congress Bhavan in a procession. A meeting was held at the Congress Bhavan to welcome the newly-appointed OPCC president and his team. Addressing the function, former president of OPCC Prasad Harichandan called upon Congessmen unitedly fight to defeat the BJD and BJP in the next elections.

President of the newly constituted core committee Jaydev Jena, a former OPCC president, also called upon the party workers to work together to dislodge BJD from power. Other leaders, including three working presidents, Chiranjib Biswal, Naba Kishore Das and Pradip Majhi, also addressed the function. Das sought the blessings of the people for the revival of the party in the State under the leadership of Niranjan. Among others, Narasingh Mishra and former OPCC president Sarat Patnaik also addressed.