BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said Odisha Fire Service has evolved into a premiere firefighting force in the country. “With 326 operational fire stations covering almost every block of the State and over 5,600 fire personnel, Odisha Fire Service provides quality public service not only in firefighting, but also in responding to any emergency situation arising out of natural or man-made calamities,” the Chief Minister said.

Speaking during the parade and felicitation programme on the occasion of National Fire Safety Week at Odisha Fire and Disaster Response Academy (OFDRA), Naveen said “dedicated professional service by the fire personnel has endeared them to the public and brought laurels to the department. Recent drive by Odisha fire service to ensure compliance to fire safety norms in buildings, premises and occupancy has been commendable,” he exuded.

During the event, Naveen also released a souvenir, telephone directory of Odisha Fire Service and a one-minute documentary on fire safety and fire prevention along with felicitating the department’s personnel, officers and retired personnel for their exceptional commitment towards the public service. Bhubaneswar Circle Officer Ramesh Chandra Majhi was awarded best Deputy Fire Officer, Rourkela Fire Station’s officer Saroj Kumar Behera was awarded best Assistant Fire Officer, Kolabira Fire Station’s Ranjit Lakra was awarded as the Best Station Officer, Bamur Fire Station’s personnel Prakash Kumar Behera was awarded leading fireman, Berhampur Fire Station’s personnel Gopinath Nayak was awarded best driver havildar, SCB Medical College and Hospital Fire Station’s personnel Pradipta Kumar Swain was awarded the best fireman, and few others were also felicitated by the Chief Minister during the event.

“The one minute documentary on fire safety and fire prevention will be shown at cinema halls, TV channels, schools and others. The awareness documentary will be shown wherever there is an opportunity,” Fire Service DG BK Sharma said.

Fire safety day at SBI State Bank of India (SBI), Local Head Office and its other branches across the State observed the National Fire Safety week from April 14 to 20. On the concluding day, a fire evacuation drill was conducted at the bank’s head office in Bhubaneswar in the presence of SBI CGM Praveena Kala and other officials. Odisha Fire Service officers gave a demonstration on the bank premises on firefighting and rescue operations from a high-rise building by using hydraulic platforms. The bank’s Fire Safety Officer BP Satapathy gave training to all the staff on how to use the fire fighting equipment.