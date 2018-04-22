BHUBANESWAR: The prestigious Shambhavi Puraskar was presented to visually challenged Santosh Kumar Moharana at a function held here on Saturday. Moharana played a transformational role in uplift of differentlyabled persons by bringing them to the mainstream in Paralakhemundi of Gajapati district. Moharana set up an organisation ‘Samarth’ in 2007 and mobilised 1,964 differentlyabled persons to form 164 SHGs spurring them on to livelihood enterprises like phenyl and paper plate making, selling vegetables, opening grocery shops, mobile repair and bangle shops.

Bansidhar and Ila Panda Foundation (BIPF) which instituted Shambhavi Puraskar, has this year introduced Shambhavi Jury Commendation Certificate to recognise an individual’s wholehearted desire in serving humanity. The jury selected Bibhuti Kumar Ray for his selfless service. An auto driver, Ray has been extending help to ailing patients, robbed passengers and accident victims during distress. Playing a good Samaritan in Cuttuck since 2006, he has set up Savitri Janaseva to extend support to the needy.

Both, Moharana and Ray received the award and certificate respectively from Chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) Subroto Bagchi. Bagchi congratulated both the winners for their contribution to the society and appreciated BIPF foundation for encouraging such social workers through Shambhavi Puraskar. Speaking on the occasion, CEO of BIPF Shaifalika Panda said Moharana has shown the society that a visionary sees from the heart.

“The grit and determination of our Shambhavi Puraskar awardee this year is an example for people not just in social work but across sectors, life and generations,” she said. The Shamabhavi Puraskar was instituted in 2014 is bestowed on social change agents who serve society altruistically. It carries a citation and cash award of `2.5 lakh. The Jury Commendation certification carries a citation and a cash award for `50,000.