SUNDARGARH:Amid administrative neglect, the new bus terminal building at Sundargarh district headquarters town has remained unutilised for 20 months even as miscreants have damaged substantial portion of the structure and have stolen costly items.

The Sundargarh district administration has invested `2.30 crore from different sources to construct the bus terminal at Lahurdhipa, about 1 km away from the existing bus stand. But, the Sundargarh Municipality never bothered to protect it.

As per reports, the existing bus stand, which is congested, runs from an area of hardly 25 metres in width and 50 metres in length. The locality remains crowded with the main market place, District Court building, Collectorate complex and district police headquarters building and other key government offices located there.

The small bus stand receives 150-160 incoming buses daily, while parking of light commercial vehicles and unauthorised roadside kiosks result in heavy traffic congestion. The town has a population of about 50,000.In view of the public inconveniences, the administration had started work on the new bus stand at Luhuradhipa on 4.7 acres by end of 2014 with contribution of `2 crore from periphery development fund of MCL.

In August 2016, the Executive Officer of Road and Building Division had handed over the terminal building to Sundargarh Municipality, but the latter refused to take possession citing that sanitary works were incomplete. Around `30 lakh was provided by the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) and the Sadar block office completed the water pipeline and sanitary works. While the shifting of the old bus stand to the new location continued to be delayed, the civic body was blamed for not protecting the property either, said councillor HS Sarangi.

Sarangi said miscreants have damaged costly glass enclosures of the terminal hall, ticket booking counter, waiting hall and other facilities, while PVC doors of toilets, electrical fittings and about 25 fans were stolen.

Executive Officer of the Municipality Jagdish Mahanada admitted that properties worth `20-25 lakh have either been damaged or stolen, adding that a police complaint was filed by him against unknown miscreants 10 days ago.

Two months ago, Collector Vineet Bhardwaj had held a meeting and formed a committee under the chairmanship of Sundargarh Sub-Collector Birasen Pradhan to complete necessary works and operationlise the facility.

Pradhan said construction of bus bay and parking space, concrete paving of areas for light commercial vehicles, toilets and other associated facilities would be completed shortly to operationalise the bus terminal.