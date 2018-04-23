JEYPORE: Frequent sightings of bears in areas along Borrigumma-Nabarangpur highway under Jeypore Forest Division have spread spread panic among commuters and locals.While locals are scared to take the road after sunset, the Forest department is yet to take any measures to check straying of the wild animal onto the main thoroughfare.

Sources said more than 20 bears are seen wandering in Kamara, Anchala and Parli jungle areas which are located near Borrigumma-Nabarangpur highway. Commuters and passersby often sight the wild animals along the highway. Sources said the bears stray into the area to feast on jack fruits, sugarcane and cashews.

Though there have been no reports of any encounter between commuters and bears, the latter are at a risk of being hit by vehicles speeding on the highway. Recently, a bear was injured after being hit by a truck. The incident had triggered concern among the wildlife lovers across the district.

Locals and wildlife activists have repeatedly demanded identification of areas frequented by bears and fencing along the highway. However, no steps have been taken by the Forest officials of Koraput and Jeypore divisions except putting up a lone signage warning commuters and passersby about presence of bears in the area.

The area is known to be home to many bears which live in caves located near the highway and requires special attention of the Forest department.Meanwhile, wildlife activists have sought intervention of the Forest and Environment Ministry to save the bears in Borrigumma and demanded fencing of along the highway near Kamara jungle.