CUTTACK: Incidents of crime against minor girls reported in the last 24 hours at four separate places in the district have kept the police on their toes.While a six-year-old girl was raped and an attempt was made to murder her at Jagannathpur village under Salepur police limits, an eight-year-old minor was raped at Kosida village in Jasapada panchayat under Kissan Nagar police limits on Saturday. According to an FIR filed by the victim’s mother in the second case, her daughter, a Class-III student of Teldia Saraswati Sishu Mandir, was playing near her house when 24-year-old accused Hrusikesh Jena alias Muna of Sidheswarpur village under Kandarpur police limits took her upstairs and allegedly raped her. Jena was driving her paternal uncle’s van. Police arrested Jena under Section-376 of IPC and POCSO Act, said IIC Prabhas Chandra Sahu.

Similarly, a seven-year-old handicapped girl was sexually molested at Mohammadpur village under the same police limits on Friday night. As per the FIR, the physically challenged girl was playing in front of her house when 28-year-old accused Jogendra Sahoo took her to his house where he molested and attempted to rape her. The victim, who managed to escape from his clutches, revealed the incident to her parents. The accused has been arrested and forwarded to court, Sahu added.

In another incident, a 12-year-old girl was molested inside her house at Tanger Sahi under Khuntuni police limits on Saturday evening. According to the FIR, a Class-VI student was alone in the house when 40-year-old accused Dhaneswar Barik alias Dhani barged in and molested her. When the victim raised an alarm, the accused fled. The accused was later detained by the police and investigation is on, said IIC Satyabrata Lenka.



Youth held in Salepur minor rape case

A day after a six-year-old girl was rescued in a critical condition after being raped on school premises in Jagannathpur village, Salepur police on Sunday arrested the main accused involved in the heinous crime. The 25-year-old accused, Mohammad Mustaque, a married neighbour of the victim, has been booked under various sections of IPC and POCSO Act after he confessed to his crime during interrogation.

Police said Mustaque confessed that he had taken the girl to Jagannathpur Nodal UP School premises by luring her with some chocolates while she had gone to buy biscuits on Saturday at 7.30 pm. He then raped her on the school verandah. When the victim protested and threatened to reveal the incident to her parents, Mustaque attempted to kill her by banging her head repeatedly on the wall. When the victim fell unconscious, Mustaque mistook her to be dead and left the spot. Mustaque will be forwarded to court after medical examination, said Salepur SDPO PK Jena. The victim, who was admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH), has been kept under ventilator after her condition worsened.

The authorities of SCBMCH have also formed a 13-member special medical team, headed by Sishu Bhawan Superintendent Prof Saroj Satapathy, to provide treatment to the victim, said Emergency Officer of SCBMCH Dr. Bhubananada Moharana.