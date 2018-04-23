BHUBANESWAR:Financial performances of the State has shown an upward movement by end of 2017-18 with increase in both of its major indicators like revenue generation and utilisation of the Budget allocations on different schemes and programmes.

Taking a department-wise performance review at the all secretaries meeting here, Chief Secretary AP Padhi asked departments to avoid the idle parking of money in different accounts. The review showed an overall increase of around 16.13 per cent in the total Budget utilisation on various programmes by end of the last fiscal in comparison to 2016-17.

Total programme expenditure upto March, 2018 was around Rs 51,188 crore against Rs 44,078 crore spent upto March, 2017. Budget utilisation in social sector was around Rs 23,070 crore till March, 2018 against total spending of Rs 18,687 crore during last financial year, thereby showing an increase of around 23.45 per cent.

Similarly, expenditure in agriculture and allied sector till March, 2018 was around Rs 11,365 crore which is around four per cent, more than the expenditure of last year. The total expenditure during FY 2016-17 was around Rs 10, 953 crore.

Expenditure in infrastructure development during 2017-18 was around Rs 12,228 crore against Rs 11,623 crore during 2016-17 with a growth of 5.2 per cent. Keeping tune with the expenditure, the total revenue generation by end of 2017-18 has also increased by around 19 per cent in comparison to 2016-17.

In spite of slowdown in the international market, the revenue collection from mining increased to the tune of around Rs 6038 crore thereby showing a growth of around 22.58 per cent over 2016-17 financial year.