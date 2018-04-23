BHUBANESWAR: Proceedings in the pre-lunch session of the assembly today was disrupted over the issue of increasing incidents of rape of minor girls across the state with the Congress and BJP members creating ruckus over the issue. Opposition members raised the issue of rape of three minor girls in the state on Sunday.

Opposition members rushed into the well of the house demanding a statement from chief minister Naveen Patnaik, who holds the home portfolio, on the issue as soon as the question hour started.

Repeated request from Speaker Pradip Amat failed to pacify the slogan shouting agitated members as a result of which he adjourned the proceedings till 11.30am.

When the house reassembled, leader of the opposition Narasingh Mishra lashed out at the state government for the growing number of incidents of sexual assaults on minor girls. "When women, particularly minor girls, are being raped almost every day, the state government appears to be sleeping,” Mishra said and criticised the chief minister for his lack of concern over the increasing crime against women. The culprits are also not afraid of law in action of police over the issue, he said.

The leader of the opposition criticised the chief minister for ignoring questions from the members when the issue was discussed in an adjournment motion three days back. "Three days ago, when questions were raised in the assembly on women's safety, he (CM) did not speak a word on the issue," he said.

Stating that the chief minister does not know the issues which are being discussed in the house, Mishra alleged, “He (CM) comes and reads out a written statement. The CM, in his statement, had mentioned that CCTV cameras are fitted in public places and women and children's helpdesks have been opened in all police stations.” Mishra asked will a three-year-old girl approach a desk after her rape. “At least four minor girls were raped yesterday in the state, but the government is silent,” he said.

"It is not that Odisha is the only state with cases of minors' rape. Women and young girls are subjected to brutality everywhere and many of them are not getting justice. In the Kunduli rape case, the minor victim committed suicide for not getting justice. But the government is still silent," he added.

BJP member Rabi Narayan Naik also came down heavily on the government over the issue. "We will not allow the house to function unless the chief minister issues a statement on the rape incidents," Naik told media persons outside the house.

Senior BJD leader and government chief whip Amar Prasad Satpathy, however, criticised the opposition for stalling proceedings of the house. "We are all saddened by such incidents. Strong action will be taken against the culprits.

The issue discussed by the members during debate on Home department's budget scheduled on April 26," he said.

A series of rape cases of minors have rocked the state in the past two weeks. A six-year-old girl was raped and strangulated on a school campus in Cuttack district two days ago. In another case, a minor boy was taken into custody yesterday on the charge of raping a four-year old at Tikhiri village in Kendrapara district. The incidents came close on the heels of three more similar cases reported from Balasore district.