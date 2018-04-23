KENDRAPARA: Police have arrested a 30-year-old man on charges of trying to rape a 10-year-old girl at Tinimuhani Chowk under Kendrapara town police limits on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Kalindi Rout. The victim girl was begging at the street at Tinimuhani when the incident took place. The accused caught hold of the girl and tried to rape her after taking her to an isolated place by offering her `10. Hearing her screams, locals rushed to the spot and detained the accused.

Rout was booked under Section 376/511 (attempted to rape) of IPC, Section 3 of SC and ST Atrocity (Prevention ) Act and Section 8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act , 2012. Both the victim and the accused were medically examined at the district government hospital in Kendrapara, said Rajiv Lochana Panda, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Kendrapara.

In another case, a 13-year-old boy was arrested on Sunday on the charges of sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl on Saturday at Tikhiri village under Marsaghai police station. Police booked the juvenile under Section 376 (rape) and sections 4 and 6 of POCSO Act, 2012 and under the provisions of Juvenile Justice Act. The victim girl was rushed to government hospital at Kendrapara, where doctors conducted her medical examination.