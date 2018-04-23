BHUBANESWAR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has summoned the Chief Secretary seeking his personal appearance at its Delhi office on May 14 for failing to deal with large-scale displacement due to Kanpur Irrigation Project (KIP) over Baitarani river.Taking serious note of earlier petition and subsequent submissions filed by rights activist and Supreme Court lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy, the apex human rights body has deputed its Special Rapporteur to investigate the case within eight weeks.

Last year, the Commission had directed the Chief Secretary to conduct a fresh inquiry and submit a report while Special Rapporteur Damodar Sarangi was asked to visit the affected area to assess the situation and recommend measures. However, neither any response was received from the Chief Secretary nor from Sarangi following which the Commission had issued reminder to submit the requisite report within four weeks. Despite the reminder, no report has been submitted so far.

Tripathy had alleged that the project in Keonjhar district is adversely affecting flora and fauna of the region creating ecological imbalance. “The district administration has not taken any step to ensure proper resettlement and rehabilitation of the displaced/affected people either before or during implementation of the project. The villagers are deprived of their land and homes even without due compensation and rehabilitation,” he claimed.