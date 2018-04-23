DHENKANAL: Even after 35 hours, Forest officials could not extend treatment to the elephant which sustained injuries after being hit by a speeding train. The elephant was found limping on NH 55 on Saturday as it tried to head towards Pathargadi forest. The mishap occurred at Kaunriapal. After the incident, a team of forest officials, led by DFO Rinku Kumari, tried to provide treatment to the jumbo. However, they failed as the animal was roaming in a herd for the past two days.

The team had offered watermelons to the animal that were administered with medicines. Wildlife APCCF HK Bisht accompanied the forest team and moved to different places in search of the animal. Forest department made announcements in Kaunriapal and adjacent villages about the movement of elephants and asked villagers to maintain distance.

The forest officials are patrolling day and night. Forest department has provided transport facility to people to reach their villages after evening from Rasasingh and nearby places. A herd of 50 to 60 elephants is crossing the villages in morning from Brahmani and going to the forest by crossing Rengali canal.

Due to the increasing man-elephant conflict, six persons were killed by the elephants in the past 10 days in the district. People alleged that they had been spending sleepless nights for the last 15 days. “We will take steps towards launching an awareness drive for the villagers soon,” the DFO said.