BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Saturday set timelines against each project for development of infrastructures at Kalinga Stadium here in view of the Men’s Hockey World Cup to be held in November.Making a project-wise review at a high-level meeting here, Chief Secretary AP Padh directed departments concerned to complete the works in time without fail. Construction of new galleries and expansion of existing galleries for enhancing sitting capacity in the stadium have been expedited and it was decided to complete the work by May 31.

“It has been targeted to complete laying of two new turfs in the stadium by end of June and work on water filtration plant for both the pitches will be finished by May,” official sources said.The meeting decided to bring in 50 standard AC and 50 non-AC buses under City Bus Modernization plan and renovate and construct bus depots at Patrapada, Patia and Pokhariput. It was further decided to expedite the tender award process and issue the letter of agreement by April 30.

The Chief Secretary directed to complete the underground cabling of the road from Sishu Bhawan Square to Ram Mandir by October 30. Further, it was decided to construct foot over bridge near Kalinga Stadium for uninterrupted traffic flow and convenience of pedestrians. Wi-Fi network coverage would be provided in all priority corridors at 75 locations and 300 access points before the world cup.Three routes were identified as special bus routes in view of the prestigious international event. This included Route-I from KIIT Square to Lingaraj Square covering a length of 16.5 km, Route-II from Janata Maidan to Kalinga Stadium covering a length of 2.8 km and Route-III City Tour. The meeting decided to upgrade the infrastructure at 20 places of top tourist importance in the city.

Survey is being undertaken for finalisation of 10 acers of land from CDPO Campus adjoining the stadium as parking place. The Works Department was asked to complete the survey within two days. The Home Department was asked to make a detailed traffic movement plan keeping in view the convenience of the city dwellers and visitors.