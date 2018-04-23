CUTTACK: Krishnamurty World School, a leading day boarding institution in Cuttack, recently celebrated 1230th birth anniversary of Adi Shankaracharya, who is the patron saint of the school.Speaking at a talk show on ‘Save Girl Child’ organised on this occasion, former IAS officer Prashant Kumar Pradhan said education is the vital element to reduce gender discrimination as well as improve the status of girl child and woman in the society. “Empowering women is the most effective tool to save girl child, who should be given equal access and opportunities in every field. There should be safety and security arrangement for girls at all the public places,” he said.

The objective of the show was to spread awareness on safety and security of girls. Principal of the school Asha TR shared her views on the safety of the girls and dangers related to them which is disturbing the society these days.

A question and answer session was also organised in which parents and students interacted with the guests. Among others, Assistant Professor at CV Raman College of Engineering Manish Mishra, legal counselor (Women and Child Right), writer and director Milan Dash and teacher Tanushree Mallick also spoke.