BERHAMPUR: Blame it on Ganjam district administration, the bus terminus at Haladiapadar is yet to become operational. The terminus, constructed at a cost of `12 crore and spread over five acres, has been placed under the supervision of Berhampur Development Authority. It was inaugurated in 2016 by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. However, despite having all required facilities, it is lying unused.

The terminus was directly connected to NH-16 by a road. Thus, an indirect connecting road was constructed with a traffic post to avoid accidents. Accordingly, the administration had planned to get it functional from last Utkal Divas. On failing to do so, the administration drew criticism from various quarters.

The administration tightened its belt and convened a meeting of officials of line departments and private bus operators’ association. While Berhampur Sub-collector Sidhartha Sankar Swain presided over the meeting, BeDA secretary Sambit Kumar Rout, PWD EE BK Padhy, RTO Ranjan Biswal, officials of National Highways Authority of India and leaders of private bus operators association attended it.

The private bus operators said they were invited to the meeting for the first time. They said since the terminus is 5 km from the city, the route permit of all the private buses should be rescheduled. They also emphasised on the need for expanding the main connecting road to the terminus from the city at Andhapasara.

The Sub-collector said tender for the expansion of Andhapasara road had already been floated and the work would start soon. He further added that the route permits of private buses would be modified as necessary, besides more traffic posts would be installed.

As the road was also used by other heavy vehicles, vulnerable places of accidents would be identified and a special traffic patrolling vehicle would be pressed into service, Swain said.Another meeting would be held to solve the problems as pointed out by the private bus operators.