ANGUL: Odia actress Usasi Mishra was allegedly assaulted by three persons when she was about to perform in an opera show at Derang village in Kaniha on Sunday night.

Usasi, in her police complaint, stated that one Indramani Sahu and his two sons assaulted her prior to her show in a jatra.

The accused also misbehaved with her besides vandalising her car, she said.Every year Chandan Yatra is celebrated at Derenge in a grand manner. This year, villagers had invited Eastern Blue Opera to perform for three days starting from Sunday. Usasi is one of the artistes to perform in the opera.Sources said Usasi reached the village in her car in the night but her path was blocked by a crowd.

Most of people in the crowd were in an inebriated condition. On seeing the artiste, Indramani allegedly passed some obscene comments which infuriated Usasi.Usasi then came out of her car and slapped Indramani which led to tension in the area. Later, Indramani and his two sons arrived near the stage and assaulted the cine artiste in full public view.

On Monday morning, Usasi lodged a complaint with Kaniha police and accused Indramani and his sons of assaulting and misbehaving with her."We have registered a case and are on look out of the accused trio who are on the run," said SDPO Jasobanta Samal.