BHUBANESWAR: The Road Safety Week is being observed for seven days, but it is a programme of 365 days and is the responsibility of every citizen to follow the traffic rules, said Odisha DGP Dr RP Sharma while inaugurating the 29th Road Safety Week at Traffic Police headquarters in the Capital on Monday.

“The riders should wear helmets, car drivers should wear seat belts, drivers should not drink and drive or use mobile phones while driving. If these simple things are followed accidents will reduce significantly,” he added.

Men dressed as Yamraj and Chitragupta promoting awareness on road safety in Bhubaneswar on Monday | Express

Twin City Commissioner of Police YB Khurania, Additional CP Sanjay Kumar Singh and Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Kumar Sahoo were also present. Khurania said every year about 5 lakh accidents are claiming about 1.5 lakh lives in the country. Khurania also pointed out that most of the deaths are arising out of accidents on the national highways. Odisha Police have sent a proposal to the State Government for constituting highway patrolling teams for curbing road accidents on the highways.

The Police Commissioner told The Express that they are also mulling sending group messages to denizens of the Twin City on traffic awareness. Commissionerate Police will take up the matter with various telecom service providers for advancing its plan, he said and added that hoardings suggesting safety measures for the riders and drivers will also be set-up at different locations of the City.

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has granted permission for setting-up hoardings at 15 locations. “The hoardings having a particular message will be displayed for 15 days which will be replaced with hoardings with another message,” the Police Commissioner said.

Commissionerate Police will also distribute stickers to car drivers and two-wheeler riders with messages on advantages of wearing seat belts and helmets.