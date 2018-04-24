SAMBALPUR: A three-member expert team on Monday inspected the pest affected crops in Sambalpur and assessed the ground realities.

The team comprising Plant Protection Officer (PPO) of Central Integrated Pest Management Centre (CIPMC) M Y Pathan, Entomologist of OUAT Dr Bhagwan Patra and PPO Dr Abani Mishra visited affected pockets in Dhankauda, Maneswar and Jujumura blocks where standing crop over more than 600 hectare (ha) of land has been infested by Brown Plant Hooper (BPH) in the rabi season.

Official sources said the pest attack has affected standing paddy crop in 94 villages in 27 gram panchayats of the three blocks. Deputy Director of Agriculture, Sambalpur Khagendranath Jena, who also accompanied the team, informed that they visited Gadmunda, Dengimocha, Larpang and Charpali in Dhankauda, Tikrapara and Dumerpali in Jujumura besides Parmanpur in Maneswar. During the visit, they had discussions with farmers about the problem and examined the crops infested with BPH.

Jena said the team advised the farmers to use only a single type of pesticide and demonstrated the method to spray pesticide at the root of plants rather than from the top. On its return, the team will submit a ground report to the State Government, he added. Jena said the pest attack is under the Economic Threshold Limit (ETL) and right use of pesticide made available to farmers in subsidised rates will help contain the spread of BPH.