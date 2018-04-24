JAJPUR: A home guard was booked on Monday for allegedly sexually exploiting a 20-year-old woman of Sutahat in Cuttack. The accused was identified as Amit Kumar Nayak, a native of Manasapola within Jajpur Town police limits.

Amit is a home guard who is engaged as a driver of Jajpur Town police station vehicle. Police said the accused first befriended the Cuttack-based woman on a social networking site and later, had a love affair with her. Amit used to frequently visit the woman’s native place in Cuttack.

As per the police complaint of the victim, the accused exploited her sexually on the promise of marriage. He even brought the woman to Jajpur and established physically relationship with her. When the victim pressurised him for marriage, he flatly refused and even beat her.

“Amit sexually exploited the woman for over three years on the false promise of marriage. When she pressurised him for marriage over phone this week, he refused. When the victim went to the accused’s house to discuss their marriage on Saturday, Amit denied having any relationship with her and even assaulted her,” the complaint stated.

The woman then informed her family members about her relationship with Amit following which they reached Jajpur on Sunday evening. Later, the victim lodged an FIR with police.

A case has been registered against the accused and investigation is on, said a police official. Amit is on the run and efforts are on to nab him, he added.