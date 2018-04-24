SOHELA(BARGARH): Former MLA of Sambalpur and senior BJP leader Jayanarayan Mishra, who was admitted to VIMSAR at Burla on Saturday, is likely to be shifted to AIIMS at Bhubaneswar as his health is showing no signs of improvement.

The BJP leader will be shifted after his health parameters stabilise. Sources in VIMSAR said Mishra’s diastolic remains on a higher side along with creatinine. In absence of any Nephrologist in VIMSAR, his health condition continues to remain serious.

A team of doctors comprising Cardiologist Dr Suresh Sahu, Surgery Specialist Dr D Tudu and Medicine Specialist Dr Malati Murmu are treating Mishra and keeping a close watch on his health. Mishra, who was lodged in Sohela Sub Jail since March 15 after being arrested on charges of murder in Bijepur pre-poll violence, was shifted to VIMSAR after he complained of uneasiness on Saturday amidst tight security arrangement.

Mishra is a highly diabetic and hypertension patient and was being treatment by jail doctors. But as his health showed no signs of improvement, jail authorities moved court and obtained permission to shift him to VIMSAR.