BHUBANESWAR: Just when it seemed that Congress had hit the self-destruct button in Odisha, the grand old party has brought back veteran Niranjan Patnaik as the new chief of its State unit and restructured the top organisation.In the last four years, Congress has been on a downward slide - from second spot to third by a distance.

Infighting, listless leadership and a general disenchantment of voters weakened the party and its fortunes dwindled. The poor performance in 2014 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections continued in 2017 panchayat polls, only to be followed by a shocking surrender at Bijepur earlier this year where the party candidate forfeited his deposit.With Niranjan's appointment, though it comes a year late, a new wave of energy appears to have gripped State Congress which was fast conceding its voter base to BJD.

Once a powerful member of the JB Patnaik team, Niranjan is known to mobilise support which his predecessor Prasad Harichandan could not. When Congress was reeling under successive defeats in State Assembly and Lok Sabha polls at the hands of BJD, Niranjan was given the reins in 2011. The party started to look up and won three NAC elections between 2011 and 2013. However, months before the 2014 polls, the Congress leadership dumped him.

Ever since, party has been in doldrums.He may not be young anymore but Niranjan remains a wily old fox and has all the resources and skills the Odisha unit of Congress needs for its rejuvenation. The veteran, who has a general acceptability and is known for his great organiational skills, would galvanise the State unit and arrest exodus from the party - both of the voters and leaders.And this has left State politics charged up ahead of 2019 elections which looked a two-party contest till recently. With Niranjan back in driver's seat of State Congress, it is certain to raise the temperature in BJD camp.

The BJP made a steady progress in the State and grabbed the second spot in panchayat polls but its performance in Bijepur where it lost to BJD by 40,000 vote margin is significant because the saffron party not only held on to its position but also improved its share.On the other hand, BJD gained the most by way of flight of Congress votes as its share surpassed 50 per cent. Under his watch, Niranjan would do whatever it takes to arrest that trend which means that if Congress improves, BJD will have a lot to worry and BJP, much to cheer about.

However, Niranjan's second stint as PCC will test him for sure. Apart from arresting the exodus from the party, he will have his task cut out to take his senior team members into confidence because the party is known to have leaders who pull it in different directions. His team includes two former Union Ministers Shrikant Jena and Bhakta Charan Das as well as former PCC president Jayadev Jena who were contenders for the PCC chief post. The new president will have three working presidents breathing down his neck. The 2019 elections are barely a year away and he does not have the leisure of time. Now 78, Niranjan would like to leave a mark because this is certainly going to be his last hurrah.