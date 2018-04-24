MALKANGIRI: Police will soon launch a drive in the district to track minors, who violate traffic rules, and take legal action against their parents. This was announced by the newly-appointed Balimela-based Chitrakonda SDPO Manas Kumar Barik at an ‘Ama Police’ programme held at Balimela Town Hall on Sunday.

Emphasising on better police-public relations, he said police would reach the doorsteps of commoners to provide all assistance to them, urging people to co-operate.

“The minors, as per law, do not have driving licences. It is the responsibility of their parents not to hand over the vehicles to their wards,” he said. The SDPO added that police had spotted teenagers riding motorcycles at high speed, leading to accidents. Their reckless riding affected the traffic too, he said.

Notices would be served to the parents for allowing minors to drive or ride vehicles. Parents would be prosecuted under Section 180 (allowing unauthorised persons to drive vehicles) of Motor Vehicles Act, Barik said.

There are also provisions under law to take action against the minor riders or drivers. “So far, we have not taken action against anyone. We have decided to warn minors and take action against their parents. As we intensify our drive, we will take actions against them also,” Barik added.

The campaign is aimed at streamlining traffic under various places under Orkel, Chitrakonda and Khairput police limits. This apart, police would act tough against the anti-socials and the law offenders while ensuring a crime free campuses at various colleges, the SDPO said. People from different sections of the society attended the programme. Orkel police station IIC Sumitra Jena was present at the event.

Road Safety Week kicks off

Rourkela: Sundargarh district administration and Rourkela civic body on Monday celebrated the 29th National Road Safety Week. Collector Vineet Bhardwaj flagged off a safety chariot and an awareness rally which culminated near Sundargarh mini-stadium. School students, NCC Cadets and volunteers urged the commuters to adhere to road safety norms. Similar programme was also held at Rourkela with a safety chariot getting flagged off from Traffic Tower in the presence of CEO of Rourkela Smart City Ltd and Commissioner of RMC Rashmita Panda and Rourkela SP Dr US Dash.

Rayagada: Collector Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar flagged off two awareness vehicles at Rayagada bus stand on Monday in presence of SP Rahul P R. The district police and RTO also organised awareness meetings in the colleges. Among others, RTO Dilip Kumar Dalei, IIC Rabindra Patra, MVI Siba Sankar Choudhury and district level officials were present.

Awareness rally at Baripada

Baripada: Hundreds of students and NCC cadets took out an awareness rally on the occasion at Baripada town in Mayurbhanj district on Monday. SP Awinash Kumar flagged off the rally which moved around the town and urged the commuters to adhere the traffic norms.