ROURKELA: A fringe tribal group of self-declared PESA Gram Sabha Committee pursuing the agenda of self-rule has disconnected water supply to the OCL Colony of cement plant OCL India Ltd at Rajgangpur town in Sundargarh district demanding whopping water tax and penalty.

With the district administration and police remaining mute spectators, the PESA rights group is emboldened. In fact, trouble is building up across the tribal-dominated district with the PESA Gram Sabha Committee demanding self-rule. Ignorant tribal people, mostly women, are kept on the frontline to take collision course.

Eight days ago, more than 100 tribals declaring themselves as members of the PESA Gram Sabha Committee had locked the pump houses of the OCL and Rajgangpur Municipality at Aamghat. After police intervention, water supply of Sundargarh Municipality was restored. But, the stand-off continues regarding water supply to OCL Colony having nearly 1,000 families. The protestors demanded OCL to pay `one lakh per month as water tax and fine of `30 lakh for taking water from Nakti rivulet in the past, claiming OCL failed to carry out development works in the region. Sundargarh is a Scheduled District under the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution and Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act is applicable.

According to lawyers, the Gram Sabhas are ultimate decision making bodies under PESA Act and other laws are not applicable. OCL sources said as per norms, OCL pays whopping water tax to the State Government. "Our water pump house at Aamghat has been locked by the villagers for eight days and it is creating huge problem for us. We are in discussion with all parties including administration for a solution. This is certainly not a good sign for industries in the district," said Ganesh W Jirkuntwar, Executive Director (Manufacturing) of OCL.Meanwhile, Birmitrapur MLA of JMM George Tirkey has distanced himself from the PESA rights groups pursuing the agenda of self-rule. After other tribal PESA rights activists resorted to a series of unconstitutional activities, including disruption of water supply to the township of a cement plant at Rajangapur, George and like-minded tribal leaders revolted.

Collector Vineet Bhardwaj said police have registered a case and appropriate action would be taken on completion of investigation. About self-declared PESA Gram Sabha Committees pressing for self-rule, the Collector said anybody found breaking law would face action, adding all provisions of PESA Act are followed and the administration has plan to sensitise villagers on the law. --- Quote ----Our water pump house at Aamghat has been locked by the villagers for eight days and it is creating huge problems for us. We are in discussion with all parties including administration for a solution. This is certainly not a good sign for industries in the districtGanesh W Jirkuntwar, Executive Director (Manufacturing) of OCL