CUTTACK: Eighteen years after appointment to the post of Assistant Professor (Prosthetics) in Swami Vivekananda National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research (SVNIRTAR) at Olatpur, Orissa High Court has declared the process of recruitment illegal.

The High Court has also ordered completion the process of fresh appointment within three months. In the verdict, the single judge bench of the HC comprising Justice Biswanath Rath directed SVNIRTAR to fill up the same post afresh after declaring the condition involving the mode of selection process as bad.

As per the case record, an advertisement inviting candidates from reserved category for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor (Prosthetics) in SVNIRTAR was published in 1999. Later, after interference of the HC, the post was declared open for candidates from all categories.

As per the recruitment rule mentioned in the by-law of the institute, the post should be filled up by promotion failing which it was to be openly advertised. In spite of the presence of qualified personnel in the department, the institute had published the advertisement.

As many as five candidates of the institute were found qualified for the post. Of them two candidates MD Burman and Ranjan Das had desired qualification whereas three others had no degree. In spite of presence of two qualified candidates, SN Rout was selected from among the trio on the basis of 18-month certificate course on the subject, conducted by the institute. After the appointment, the deserving candidates duo knocked the doors of the High Court seeking justice.

When asked about the judgment, Director, SVNIRTAR Dr SP Das said he was unaware about the details of the matter as well as the action of management on appointment as the case as it had taken place 18 years back. “The decision of the court will be honoured and action as per law shall be taken at the earliest.