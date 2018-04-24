BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Monday told the Assembly that process has been initiated for investigation into the paddy procurement scam in Kendrapara district.

Replying to a specific query from Leader of Opposition Narasingh Mishra during discussion on demand for grants of Cooperation Department, Cooperation Minister SN Patro said farmers who have sold paddy to Markfed (Odisha State Cooperative Marketing Federation) will be verified by visiting their houses and action will be taken against officials concerned if any irregularities will be detected. It has been alleged that 163 bogus farmers have sold paddy to Markfed.

The Minister was caught on the wrong foot by the Opposition when he claimed that sharecroppers will be provided loan for undertaking agricultural operations.

Mishra sought to know under which law a sharecropper is entitled for loan. Since lease of land by ryot (land owner) is void, he asked the Minister to explain how will the Government provide loan to a farmer.

The Minister said the Government has decided to extend loan to sharecroppers through joint liability group for which a provision of `1,600 crore has been made.

A joint liability group having minimum five members will get financial assistance in shape of farm loan of `50,000 through primary agriculture societies and central cooperative banks. Not satisfied with the reply of the Minister, Congress members staged a walk out.