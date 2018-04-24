BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate Police has sent a proposal to the police headquarters for appointing retired police personnel as special police officers (SPOs) for scripting work in the police stations of the Capital. During the crime meeting held on August 22, Twin City Commissioner of Police YB Khurania directed the inspectors of the City to identify the retired police personnel for appointing them at the police stations for scripting works.

The police officers and personnel get retired at the age of 60. The SPOs will be appointed according to their ranks when they retired. A police personnel who retired as an assistant-sub-inspector (ASI) will be appointed as special police officer ASI. Similarly, police officers who retired as sub-inspectors (SI) and inspectors will be appointed as SPO SI and SPO inspectors."Once our proposal is approved, we will appoint SPOs who are less than 62 years of age.

They can perform duties for one year and also get an extension for another year," Police Commissioner YB Khurania told The Express."The retired police personnel willing to work as SPOs will have to undergo physical tests and health examinations before getting appointments," Khurania said. Commissionerate Police decided to appoint retired police personnel for police stations as there are about 200 vacancies in the posts of SIs and ASIs in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

On being asked whether the SPOs will also be directed to assist the police in writing the cases, the Police Commissioner said they are examining this aspect as it was a legal matter and they will have to take permission from the State Government.The retired police personnel are presently only attached with PCR vehicles and not with the police stations of the Capital. Commissionerate Police wrote to the State Government some months back for raising the salaries of the SPOs attached with the PCR vehicles.According to police, a retired policeman appointed as an ASI is currently drawing about Rs 17, 000. Similarly, retired police officers appointed as SIs and inspectors are paid Rs 18, 000 and over Rs 19, 000 respectively.