BHUBANESWAR: Vice Admiral Karambir Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC), Visakhapatnam, on Monday visited Sainik School in the Capital. The visit comes after his appointment as chairman of the educational institute’s local board of administration.

Vice Admiral Singh presided over the school’s local board of administration meeting along with State Government officials. Sainik School, Bhubaneswar, Principal, Captain (Indian Navy) Kanchan Mukherjee, welcomed Vice Admiral Singh who later inspected the Guard of Honour.

Parliamentarian Prasanna Kumar Patasani, Rear Admiral Deepak Kapoor, Chief Staff Officer (Personnel and Administration) Commodore KS Noor, Command Education Officer, ENC, Visakhapatnam, B Pradhan, senior master, NCC officers, cadets and others were present at the meeting.

Later, Vice Admiral Singh also flagged off a 45-seater bus provided by the State Government for the school’s cadets. School captain cadet Nitish Kumar laid foundation stone for a new stadium in the presence of Vice Admiral Singh.

The project will commence soon under the supervision of Works Department. Commissioned into the Indian Navy in July 1980, Vice Admiral Singh earned his wings as a helicopter pilot in 1982.ENS