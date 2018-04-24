SAMBALPUR: In a gory incident, a sword wielding youth attacked his wife and mother-in-law on a court premises, here on Monday. While his wife succumbed to injuries in hospital, the mother-in-law is undergoing treatment at a hospital.According to sources, Sanjita Chowdhury (18) of Sindurpank in the city had eloped with the 24-year-old youth Ramesh Kumbhar of the same area last year. Later, they got married.

A few months after the marriage, Sanjita's mother Lalita Chowdhury (50) brought her to her house. Despite repeated efforts by Ramesh, Sanjita refused to come back to him resulting in strained relationship between the couple. Dissatisfied over the attitude of his wife, Ramesh filed a petition in the family court to find a solution. Meanwhile, Sanjita's family married her off to a man in Bihar in February this year. On Monday, Sanjita along with her parents and niece Shibani had come to the family court for conciliation. According to police, Ramesh had preplanned the attack and as Sanjita's family entered the court, he ran after them with a sword.

Though Sanjita managed to enter the family court building to escape the attack, Ramesh chased her and stabbed her repeatedly with the sword resulting in multiple injuries. Lalita and two and a half years old Shibani were also injured in the attack by Ramesh.Later, Ramesh tried to attack Sanjita's father Sudan Chowdhury but he managed to escape and entered a room of Sambalpur Sadar Tehsil office, situated near the family court.

At that time, locals overpowered Ramesh and thrashed him before handing him over to the police.Sanjita, Lalita and Shibani were rushed to the Sambalpur District Headquarters Hospital. Later, Sanjita was shifted to VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla where she succumbed.Sambalpur Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer Mihir Panda said the accused committed the crime out of frustration. They have already arrested Ramesh and seized the weapon used in the crime. A case has been registered and further investigation into the matter is on, he added.