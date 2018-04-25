BHUBANESWAR: The clinical establishments having more than 100 beds will now have CCTV cameras and the premises should be accessible to Persons with Disabilities (PwDs). The draft notification of Odisha Clinical Establishments (Control and Regulation) Rules, 2018, issued on Monday suggests that installation of cameras is a must for adequate surveillance at these establishments, which shall preferably be situated at a place free from pollution.

The building used for clinical establishment must be spacious for maintenance of hygienic condition and the structures constricted after the last year’s notification must be as per guidelines of National Building Code, 2005.

The establishments, besides displaying the certificates of registration, fire safety and no objection issued by pollution control board, at a conspicuous place for public information, would also display the number of BPL patients admitted and treated. The draft OCE (C&R) Rules, 2018 says Pathology/Microbiology/Biochemical investigation units will have one MBBS (for all except Municipal Corporation for basic hematology, stool and urine) or MD Pathology/Biochemistry/Microbiology besides at least four other staff, including a technician.

It clarified that the MBBS doctors can sign the reports, but in case of difficult tests like biopsy, cytology, culture sensitivity and imaging, the opinion of pathologist or biochemist or microbiologist or radiologist should be obtained before signing the reports.

While the ultrasound units should have at least five staff including in-charge doctor having the qualification of MD in Radiology/Obstetrics and Gynaecology or MBBS with six months training in Ultrasound Sonography, dental clinics will have four, including in-charge doctor from BDS/MDs in any discipline of dentistry. Similarly, Physiotherapy units seeking registration and renewal needs to have six staff and the minimum manpower strength in the hospitals or nursing homes with beds should be seven, including one in-charge doctor, pathologist, technician and three staff nurses for each 15 beds.

The hospitals must have power backup and ensure that no treatment is provided by unauthorised persons. Prescription, diagnosis and investigation must be made at par with the standard treatment protocol and the patient must be visited by the surgeon at least once daily post operation.

The clinical establishments having 101 to 200 beds will be charged Rs 1 lakh towards registration and renewal for five years, Rs 50,000 for 30 to 100 beds, Rs 40,000 for 20 to 29 beds, Rs 30,000 for 10 to 19 beds, Rs 25,000 for 1 to 9 beds.