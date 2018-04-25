BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Tuesday hiked the dearness allowance (DA) for its employees and pensioners with retrospective effect from January 1, 2018.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved a proposal in this regard. The DA has been increased by 2 per cent. With this DA for the employees has increased to 7 per cent, a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office stated. Dearness relief (TI) for persons getting pension at revised rate have been increased by two per cent.

Besides, TI for persons drawing pension at pre-revised rate has been increased by three per cent, the statement said. The State Government had increased DA for its employees by 1 per cent in November last year.