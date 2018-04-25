SOHELA (BARGARH): Jailed senior BJP leader, Jayanarayan Mishra, who was admitted to VIMSAR at Burla on Saturday, was shifted to SCB Medical on Tuesday after his health showed no signs of improvement. He was accompanied by district BJP president Nauri Naik and former chairman of Burla NAC, Bishnu Prasad Rakhit.

After contemplating over his case, doctors decided to shift him to SCB instead of AIIMS in Bhubaneswar. Mishra's blood pressure, sugar and creatinine levels remained on the higher side at VIMSAR. He was shifted to SCB as VIMSAR lacked a Nephrologist. A team of doctors comprising cardiologist Suresh Sahu, surgeon Debananda Tudu and medicine specialists Laxmikanta Dash and Malati Murmu are keeping a close watch on his health.

Mishra was sent to Sohela Sub Jail on March 15 after being arrested on charges of murder durung Bijepur bypollviolence on February 22. He was hospitalised last Saturday after he complained of uneasiness. Earlier, a clash broke out near Banabira Ashram between BJD and BJP workers on February 22. While BJP alleged that Mishra and his cohorts who had taken shelter at the Ashram attacked them, the BJD, led by Subrat Singh, younger brother of Minister Sushant Singh, put the blame on BJP workers. In the attack, both Subrat Singh and a BJD worker Dileswar Sahu, who was driving the vehicle, sustained injures. However, Dileswar succumbed to his injuries after being shifted to SCB Medical at Cuttack.