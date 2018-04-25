BARIPADA: People in the interior pockets of Baripada sadar of Mayurbhanj district had been living in fear after one person was reportedly killed in attack by an elephant. Bisu Dehuri allies Sibu (26) of Nuapursattampur village under KC Pur outpost limits was trampled to death by the animal, while he was going to collect wild berries in Manchabandha reserve forest of Pithabata Range within Baripada territorial forest division of the district.

The incident took place around 7 am on Tuesday.Police and forest personnel rushed to spot after receiving information from some villagers. Bisu was attacked at a spot, 1 km away from his house. Meanwhile, a strong sense of resentment had been brewing among the villagers as forest officials allegedly failed to gather information about the movement of the elephants in the area. Locals also alleged that frequent power-cuts have led to worsening of the situation.

When contacted, Pithabata range officer Sudhir Kumar Nath said a herd of eight pachyderms of Similipal Tiger Reserve entered Manchabandha reserve forest a few days back. "One wild tusker got left behind," he added."We have urged people not to loiter in the reserve forest area during night and early morning. As per the government norm, the department had given Rs 5,200 to the kin of the deceased.

The family will also get Rs 40,000, out of the total compensation worth Rs 4 lakh, on Wednesday," said the ranger.After autopsy, Bisu's body was handed over to his family members. Baripada DFO Swayam Kumar Mallik said the movement of elephants was being tracked and steps were being taken to protect the villagers and the animals.