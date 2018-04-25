BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Tuesday advanced summer vacation for all Government and private schools by 10 days in view of intense heat wave conditions across Odisha.

The summer vacation will start from April 25. A notification to this effect was issued by the School and Mass Education Department.

Considering the fact that the temperature in most parts of Odisha has touched 40 degrees and above, the Government has decided to announce the summer vacation for all government and private schools in advance for the safety of children, the notification said.

In its earlier notification on March 9, Government had announced the commencement of morning schools across the State from April 2 and summer vacation beginning from May 4.