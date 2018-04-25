BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday asked the Urban Development Department to ensure supply of pipe water to all families residing in towns and cities of the State by March, 2019. Besides, the Chief Minister also directed the department to take steps to increase the per capita use of drinking water to 70 litres in urban areas of the State by March, next year.The Chief Minister issued the directions while reviewing the steps taken by the Department to supply piped drinking water to residents in urban areas.

He asked the Department to conduct a house-to-house survey in urban areas of the State and identify families who have no pipe water facility. According to official sources, 760 projects are being implemented in the State at a cost of `3,596 crore to supply drinking water in urban local bodies of Odisha.Official sources said 422 areas in 24 urban localities in the State, where there is water scarcity, have been identified by the State Government. As many as 1,869 PVC tanks have been put up to store and supply drinking water.

Besides, 219 water tankers have also been engaged in these areas to provide water. The department has also constituted ward-level committees for proper management of drinking water supply.A 24-hour control room has been set up to monitor water supply and swiftly address any complaints regarding delay and non-supply of water.