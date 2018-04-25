KENDRAPARA: Rich tributes were paid to freedom fighters Basu Sethi and Bisuni Madhual on their 96th martyrdom day at Meghapur in Rajkanika block here on Monday. Both the freedom fighters had laid down their lives during a procession against the British rule as part of the 'Non-cooperation movement' on April 23, 1922. People offered their tribute to the duo at the martyrs' tower at Meghapur.

Family members of the martyrs were also felicitated on the occasion.Basu of Tentulikoili village and Bisuni of Bartani were gunned down by British troops on April 23, 1922 during a meeting of peasants at Meghapur village. Around 2,000 peasants under the leadership of Basu and Bisuni had prevented the British forces and army of Kanika King from entering the village for collection of taxes.

This infuriated the Britishers who opened fire and killed the duo near a pond at Meghapur, informed noted researcher Dr Basudev Das of Kendrapara.Basu and Bisuni were the State's first martyrs of the Non-cooperation movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi, long before the Quit India movement, Das said. In 1980, some villagers erected a martyrs' tower at the spot where Basu and Bisuni were shot dead.Ironically, Meghapur, despite its historical significance, has been a victim of neglect.

"Though many politicians, including chief ministers and governors have visited Meghapur several times to pay tributes to the martyrs, the village and its nearby areas continue to remain neglected," said Srikant Nayak, a social worker of Rajkanika.Martyr Basu's grandson 80-year-old Rabindra Sethi said, "My grandfather sacrificed his life for the country's freedom. Before Independence, we were slaves of the Britishers. Now, we are at the mercy of ministers and bureaucrats who are more interested in their own selves."