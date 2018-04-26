JAGATSINGHPUR: Six months after the 'Maha Samadhan Sibir' in Dhinkia panchayat to resolve issues of Posco-affected villagers, the district administration is yet to take steps to fulfil their demands.On November 22 last year, the administration had conducted the mega grievance redressal camp at Dhinkia where the authorities had received 735 applications.

The authorities concerned had assured the villagers to resolve 626 complaints relating to housing scheme, old age and widow pension, distribution of ration card, assistance from Red Cross and CMRF and other developmental activities within 15 days.

Except a few cases where some beneficiaries have received only `2000 from Red Cross, no action has been taken to address these issues so far, locals alleged.Sarpanch of Dhinkia panchayat Salila Nayak said nearly 50 old age and widow beneficiaries had applied to get their pension amount at the camp, but they are yet to get the benefits.

The administration had also assured to fulfil their other demands including supply of drinking water, appointment of doctors and para-medical staff at the local hospital, construction of roads, appointment of teachers in primary schools and withdrawal of fake cases against the villagers related to Posco violence within 15 days of the camp. But no step has been taken in this regard, she added.

They have also expressed their dissatisfaction to the administration for not providing any alternative livelihood for at least 5,000 betel vine workers, who lost jobs after their vines were removed in Dhinkia, Nuagaon and Gadakujang panchayats. Erasama Block Development Officer (BDO) Kailash Behera said the list of beneficiaries of different schemes prepared during the camp is yet to reach the office. However, steps are being taken to speed up developmental activities in the panchayat. he added.