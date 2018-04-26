Image of fire used for representational purpose only.

BHUBANESWAR: In a shocking incident, a mentally-unstable woman set ablaze her seven-month-old daughter in Salia Sahi under Nayapalli police limits here on Thursday.

The woman identified as Suna Pingua was living with her daughter and husband Raghunath Pingua, who sells clothes in the City.

Police said, the woman wrapped the child with clothes and put kerosene before setting her ablaze at about 8:30 am.

Raghunath, who was in the house, rushed to his daughter's rescue and rushed her to Capital Hospital. Later, doctors referred her to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack where her condition is stated to be critical.

Nayapalli police visited the spot to examine the matter and seized the remains of clothes that were used to set ablaze the minor girl.

"Prima facie, it seems the woman is mentally unstable. The child has sustained severe burn injuries and she is undergoing treatment. Further investigation is on," Nayapalli police station inspector-in-charge Sangram Patnaik said.

Meanwhile, police have detained the woman in connection with the crime. However, they are yet to receive a complaint from her husband in this regard. The police are probing whether there was any dispute between Raghunath and his wife.