JAGATSINGHPUR: Police on Thursday detained two boys for attempting to rape a minor girl who was returning from school at Kantaballavpur village within Jagatsinghpur police limits.The victim, a Class I student of Kantaballavpur primary school, was returning home after school on Wednesday when the two minor boys tried to sexually assault her. Sources said despite the Government's declaration, the school at Kantaballavpur had not been closed for summer vacation. As per her daily routine, the victim girl went to school in the morning.

As she was returning home from school, the accused boys detained her and took her to the backside of the school where they attempted to rape her.When the girl's mother, who is a daily wager, returned from work later in the afternoon, the girl narrated the incident to her.

The victim also revealed the names of the accused boys who hailed from the same village.The girl's mother then took up the matter with parents of the boys. However, family members of the accused abused her and threatened her with dire consequence if she reported the matter to police. Later, the mother lodged an FIR with Jagatsinghpur police against the boys following which a case was registered.

Jagatsinghpur IIC Ranjnikant Mishra said police have detained the two minor boys who are aged 13 and 11 years respectively. They study in Class VI and V in the primary school, he said.Police have recorded the statement of the victim girl and sent her to district headquarters hospital for examination, the IIC added.Teenager held for raping tribal schoolgirlDhenkanal: Kankadahada police on Thursday arrested a teenager for sexually assaulting a minor girl student of a tribal school in Sadar block.Police sources said the girl was raped by the accused when she had gone to her home during winter holidays in December last year. After the victim came back to school, it was found that she was pregnant. On being asked, she revealed the sexual assault on her.

The girl's parents then requested the school teachers to resolve the issue. Later, the parents, accompanied by two school teachers, took the girl to a private nursing home in Jajpur where she underwent abortion.The incident came to the fore after the victim's family lodged a complaint with Kankadahada police. District Welfare Officer Manas Ranjan Mishra said the administration has placed Headmaster of the tribal school Sankarsan Behera under suspension for suppression of facts relating to the incident. SP Santosh Kumar Nayak said the accused teenager was sent to hospital for medical examination. Police are trying to verify the age of the accused, he added.