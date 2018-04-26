JEYPORE: A spurt in Maoist activities in Ramgiri forest areas under Boipariguda police limits has spread panic among several villages of Koraput district. While the presence of Naxals have belied the claims of State Police of dwindling Red menace in tribal areas, the district cops have stepped up operation to flush out the rebels.

As per reports, a local was gunned down by Maoists in broad daylight in Dandabadi a few days back. Moreover, Maoist posters are frequently surfacing in Ramgiri, Sindhigam, Kaliajhola and Gupteswar areas. Apart from throwing an open challenge to the police force, the rebels have also put local contractors and public representatives in their hit list. Sources said panic has gripped some families of Ramgiri who are planning to shift to safer places after being threatened by the Maoists. This apart, contractors too have abandoned several road works due to fear of the Naxals.

Recently, DGP Dr RP Sharma visited Koraput and lauded security forces for destroying a Maoist camp at Dokri Ghat and gunning down four woman Naxals. He expressed satisfaction over performance of Koraput police in curbing Red menace in the region. However, the sudden rise in Naxal activities in Ramgiri tells a different story.

Remarkably, there were no reports of Maoist activities in Ramgiri forests, known to be a hideout of many cadres of Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh, for the last two years. Two years ago, two BSF personnel were killed in a landmine blast near Dandabadi and since then, there were no footprints of the Left Wing Extremists in bordering areas.

While combing operations by BSF jawans at frequent intervals suppressed the Maoist violence to a considerable extent, the current situation has alarmed both Koraput police and security forces operating in the Red corridor. Sources said continuing pressure on Maoists by police in bordering Sukma district of Chhattisgarh has led to influx of the rebels into Ramgiri. The Naxals are trying to expand their base with support of local cadres of Koraput region.

Incidentally, the Red menace has been significantly contained in Left Wing Extremism-hit Narayanpatana, Bandhugaon, Laxmipur, Pottangi, Nandapur and Lamtaput blocks due to intensive combing operation and proper surveillance by security agencies.

Koraput SP KV Singh termed the recent spurt in Naxal activities as an act of frustration of the rebels. “Due to frustration and lack of public support, Maoists are trying to create panic and oppose development works,” Singh said and added that combing operations have been intensified in Ramgiri areas.