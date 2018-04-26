BHUBANESWAR: Chief General Manager of SBI (Bhubaneswar circle) Praveena Kala stressed on the use of You Only Need One (YONO) mobile app, available for both Android and iOS, for banking, shopping and investment needs.

Speaking at Customer Meet Programme at Angul on Tuesday, Kala highlighted the advantages of YONO and said it is an integrated digital banking platform which enables users to access a variety of financial services.

She also interacted with customers and replied to their queries during her two-day visit to Angul region. Around 100 High Net worth Individuals (HNI) attended the meet.

The CGM felicitated two women candidates from Angul district for qualifying the OAS examination. Ten girls who had opened accounts under ‘Sukanya Samridhi Yojana’ were also felicitated.

Kala attended a SHG meet on Wednesday at Angul where she handed over sanction letters to 10 SHGs in presence of PD of DRDA Atulya Kumar Champatiray.

She visited SBI Angul and PBB branches and inaugurated the Wi-Fi zone at Angul branch. She handed over keys of a tourist bus financed by Angul branch to a customer.

At an workshop of Tech-Mitras, the CGM advised them to carry forward the tech initiative of SBI. She gave away prizes to best performing Tech-Mitras. Among others, Deputy General Manager Basabendra Mohan Roy, Regional Manager of Angul region Santosh Mohapatra and local branch managers were present.