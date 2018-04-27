Home States Odisha

Former MP Hema Gamang quits BJD

The wife of former Odisha Chief Minister Giridhar Gamang tendered her resignation to Chief Minister and BJD President Naveen Patnaik.

Published: 27th April 2018 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2018 10:32 PM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a jolt to the ruling BJD, former MP Hema Gamang today resigned from the party, citing negligence towards her constituency as one of the main reasons behind the decision.

Hema Gamang (EPS)

Hema, wife of former Odisha chief minister and BJP leader, however, said she is yet to decide on her future course of action. "Mentally, I had quit the party long ago. Today, I sent my papers to BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik,” she said.

Amidst strong speculation that she will join the BJP, Hema said she is now meeting her constituents. “I will consult people of my constituency, supporters and family members before taking a decision on future course of action,” she said.

Alleging that the party has ignored her requests and demands several times in the past, Hema said she and her supporters were not allowed to meet the Chief Minister to discuss pressing issues in Laxmipur constituency. Hema had met union minister for petroleum and natural gas Dharmendra Pradhan on April 15.

Gamang had joined the BJD just before Assembly elections in 2014. She unsuccessfully contested as a BJD candidate from Laxmipur constituency. She was elected to the 13th Lok Sabha in 1999 on a Congress ticket. She was also a Congress MLA from Gunupur constituency from 2004 to 2009.

TAGS
Odisha BJD Biju Janata Dal Hema Gamang
