BHUBANESWAR: The Opposition on Thursday lashed out at the State Government in the Assembly over the deteriorating law and order situation, particularly increase in the cases of minor rapes. Besides, the State Government also came in for strong criticism for the delay in constitution of Lokayukta.

The issues cropped up during discussion on the demand for grants of the Home Department. Initiating the debate, Leader of the Opposition Narasingh Mishra alleged that the Government submitted a false affidavit over formation of Lokayukta in the Supreme Court. Alleging that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is misleading the House over the issue, Mishra referred to the Supreme Court’s directive on April 12, 2018 to file an affidavit to implement the Act.

Mishra said he came to know after perusing the affidavit filed by the State Government that the Lokayukta Act has been implemented since January 16, 2015 and rules are under preparation.

Mishra said if rules are being prepared, then the State Government would have issued a gazetted notification. He challenged the Chief Minister to produce the gazetted notification in the House.

During the discussion, Mishra also raised issues like illegal mining, chit fund scam, corruption, rising incidents of rape of minor girls and collection of percentage or PC from contractors on government tenders. Mishra also raised the issue of low rate of conviction.

Criticising the Government for the deteriorating law and order situation, Congress chief whip Tara Prasad Bahinipati alleged that district collectors and superintendents of police are functioning under pressure from BJD leaders at the local level. Referring to the largescale vacancy at all police ranks, Bahinipati said this is also affecting the functioning of police stations as 70 per cent posts of constable are not filled up.

BJP MLA Rabi Narayan Naik also criticised the Government for growing Maoist activities and deteriorating law and order situation.