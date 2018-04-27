BHUBANESWAR: With 44 specially designed toilet complexes having 264 seats, 'Project Samman' is all set to transform the sanitation scenario in the Capital. While 17 community toilets have been constructed under the project in the first phase in some of the major slum localities, nine community toilet complexes with 54 more toilet seats are in the pipeline. Sources said respective sanitation committees in each of the wards have been handed over operation, maintenance and supervision responsibilities of all community toilets in order to ensure proper maintenance and upkeep.

The committees have also been playing a significant role in creating awareness among fellow slum residents to stop open defecation and make use of the specially designed toilets. Apart from the community toilet complexes, 27 public toilets have been constructed at strategic locations adjoining major streets, bus stops and high-footfall junctions in the city.

The project has ensured access to safe, dignified and reliable sanitation solutions for both slum residents as well as visitors besides helping to curb open defecation. Each toilet-complex has latrines specifically designed for children, making it a safe and child-specific option. Complementary products have also been provided to users such as children potty seats. Gender segregated sections in toilet complexes for men and women with separate entries also ensure privacy and dignity for all. "Besides, the electrical menstrual waste incinerators placed in the women's area of the toilets would encourage women to properly dispose of the waste, thus preventing clogging up and building better hygiene in the toilets.

A designated stall at the front of each toilet has been set up for differently-abled, pregnant and elderly women. Ramps have also been created at all public toilets," said a BMC official.In order to effectively address the issues of public sanitation, the BMC in a multi-collaboration venture had initiated Project Samman. The civic body has collaborated with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), the Jameel Poverty Action Lab Quicksand Design Studio and few other organisations.

Nearly 30 per cent of the city's population is still living in slums and lack individual household toilets due to small houses and paucity of space. As many as 2.5 lakh users, including 6,000 differently-abled persons have used Project Samman facilities till March 31.

Setting hygiene standards

17 community toilets constructed in first phase

9 community toilet complexes with

54 toilet seats in the pipeline

27 public toilets constructed at strategic locations

Each toilet-complex has latrines specifically designed for children

2.5 lakh users, including 6,000 differently-abled persons have used Project Samman facilities till March 31